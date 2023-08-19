Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

