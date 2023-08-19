Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $205.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.73 and its 200-day moving average is $292.19. Insulet has a one year low of $204.26 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 105,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

About Insulet



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

