Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.36. 1,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.
