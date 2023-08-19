Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IART. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. 562,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,052. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,025,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

