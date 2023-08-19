Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 23,701,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,791,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.