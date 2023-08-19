International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 2,409,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,579. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

