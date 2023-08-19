InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Shares Down 1.7%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. 102,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.