InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 102,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

