Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

