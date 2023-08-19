Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 86,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,239. The firm has a market cap of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Stories

