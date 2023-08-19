Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1757 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS ICLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

