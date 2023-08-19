Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Trading Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.46. Approximately 5,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.