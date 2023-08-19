Invesco High Yield Select ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:HIYS)

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1519 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

BATS:HIYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

