Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IMSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

