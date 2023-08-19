Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 116.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,443,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,323,121. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

