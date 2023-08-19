Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.13. 61,191,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

