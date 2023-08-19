Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 143 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

