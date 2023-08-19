Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XSHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $691,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

