IOTA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.65 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $402.25 million and $6.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003810 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

