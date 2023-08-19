IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. IOTA has a total market cap of $407.70 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003812 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.