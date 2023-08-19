IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. 265,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,186. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

