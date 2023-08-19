IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.98. 1,077,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

