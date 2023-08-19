IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.04. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.