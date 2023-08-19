Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,350 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

