Ironveld (LON:IRON) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,406,588 shares changing hands.

Ironveld Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33.

Get Ironveld alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironveld news, insider John Wardle purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,775 ($35.20) per share, with a total value of £69,375,000 ($88,005,835.34). Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.