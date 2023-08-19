IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 103,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,907. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

