iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 785,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,334% from the previous session’s volume of 54,786 shares.The stock last traded at $106.22 and had previously closed at $106.12.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after purchasing an additional 422,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 166,655 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,304,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 91,270 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

