iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452,362 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

