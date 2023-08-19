iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

