iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atria Investments Inc’s Largest Position

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.69. 3,164,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

