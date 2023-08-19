iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

