iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 3,529,420 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

