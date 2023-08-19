iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,190,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,433,576 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $27.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,046,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.