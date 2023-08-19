iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.02. 1,786,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,483. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.91. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

