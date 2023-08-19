iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.02. 1,786,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

