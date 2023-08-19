iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up about 1.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.68% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,249. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

