iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 84,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYZ stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

