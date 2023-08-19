Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.