Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ITI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Iteris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

