ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.99

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.90. ITV shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 3,439 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 82 ($1.04) in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

