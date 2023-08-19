Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.90. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 131,433 shares traded.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iveda Solutions by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Iveda Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

