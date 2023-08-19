J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,447,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $360,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

