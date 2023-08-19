James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of JHX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. 196,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,989. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.