JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,024,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,128. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

