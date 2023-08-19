Jennifer Doris Westbury Purchases 6,250 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.64. Pollard Banknote Limited has a one year low of C$15.77 and a one year high of C$27.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

