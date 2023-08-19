Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
