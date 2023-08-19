Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.