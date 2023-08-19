JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 501.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock remained flat at $54.51 during trading on Friday. 3,313,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,137. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

