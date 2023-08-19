JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Lowered by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 223,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,526. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

