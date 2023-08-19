Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $260.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kamada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

