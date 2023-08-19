Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.01 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $848.46 million and $22.01 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,229,982,609 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,223,310,499.23089. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04205926 USD and is up 15.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $23,464,090.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

